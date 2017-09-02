A-J athletes sign with college teams

Chelsea Reinier to McKendree University

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Chelsea Reinier signed a national letter of intent last week at the high school to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon next season.

A posting on McKendree University’s website about Reinier’s signing noted that as a goalkeeper for A-J, she posted a 3.8 goals against average, a 10.4 saves per game average, recorded two shutouts and had 177 saves during her junior season. She also is a two-time all-conference golfer.

“Chelsea is a hard-working, tough goalkeeper,” McKendree women’s soccer head coach Tim Strange said. “She is a strong competitor and will continue to make great strides throughout her college career here at McKendree.”

Meghan Smith signs with Logan

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Lady Wildcat golfer Meghan Smith signed to play collegiately with John A. Logan College in Carterville on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Orlando Arreola to SIUE

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Orlando Arreola signed a letter of intent at the high school last week to play soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville next season.

Elle Basler to McKendree University

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s three-sport standout Elle Basler signed a national letter of intent last week to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon next season.

A midfielder, Basler recorded 58 goals and 6 assists playing with the Lady Wildcats this past season. She also holds the career goal record and most goals in a season at A-J.

“Elle is a great kid with great size and ability. She’s a very athletic three sport athlete,” McKendree head women’s soccer coach Tim Strange said in a posting on the university’s website.