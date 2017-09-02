Home / Sports / A-J athletes sign with college teams
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Chelsea Reinier signed last week at A-J to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon next season. In the first row are her father, Brett Blaney, Chelsea, and mother, Jamie Blaney. In the second row are A-J athletic’s director Rick Livesay, A-J’s boy soccer coach Mark Boomer and girls’ soccer coach Sarah Konecek. Photo provided.Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Lady Wildcat golfer Meghan Smith signed to play collegiately with John A. Logan College in Carterville on Saturday, Feb. 4. In the first row are her sister, Marley; her mother, Angie; Meghan; and her father, Tom. In the second row are John A. Logan women’s golf coach Bill Glenn and A-J asst. golf coach Steve Taylor. Photo provided.Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Orlando Arreola signed a letter of intent at the high school last week to play soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville next season. From left are his mother Paulina Hernandez, Orlando and his father, Juan Arreola. Photo provided.Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s three-sport standout Elle Basler signed a national letter of intent last week to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon next season. In the first row are her father, John, Elle and her mother, JoElla. In the second row are A-J soccer coach Sarah Konecek and A-J athletic’s director Rick Livesay. Photo provided.

A-J athletes sign with college teams

Thu, 02/09/2017 - 10:23am admin

Chelsea Reinier to McKendree University

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Chelsea Reinier signed a national letter of intent last week at the high school to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon next season.

A posting on McKendree University’s website about Reinier’s signing noted that as a goalkeeper for A-J, she posted a 3.8 goals against average, a 10.4 saves per game average, recorded two shutouts and had 177 saves during her junior season. She also is a two-time all-conference golfer. 

“Chelsea is a hard-working, tough goalkeeper,” McKendree women’s soccer head coach Tim Strange said. “She is a strong competitor and will continue to make great strides throughout her college career here at McKendree.”

Meghan Smith signs with Logan

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Lady Wildcat golfer Meghan Smith signed to play collegiately with John A. Logan College in Carterville on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Orlando Arreola to SIUE

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s Orlando Arreola signed a letter of intent at the high school last week to play soccer at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville next season.

Elle Basler to McKendree University

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School’s three-sport standout Elle Basler signed a national letter of intent last week to play soccer at McKendree University in Lebanon next season.

A midfielder, Basler recorded 58 goals and 6 assists playing with the Lady Wildcats this past season. She also holds the career goal record and most goals in a season at A-J.

“Elle is a great kid with great size and ability. She’s a very athletic three sport athlete,” McKendree head women’s soccer coach Tim Strange said in a posting on the university’s website.

