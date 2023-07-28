A-J Athletic Department offers reserved parking/tailgating spaces

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School Athletic Department has announced that it will once again be offering reserved parking/tailgating spaces for all home varsity games.

The procedure will be similar to last year; each individual will only be able to purchase two parking spots.

Individuals who want to have reserved spots next to each other will have to put in separate bids with a maximum of two reserved spots per person.

Fans will be able to submit sealed bids, with payment included, for the 56 available reserved spots up to and on the night of Meet the Team on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m.

The minimum cost will be $70 per spot and will reserve the spot for all regular season games as well as any and all home playoff games.

Those wanting to submit bids prior to the Meet the Team night may do so in the principal’s office at the high school.

The person who submits the highest sealed bid will be awarded the spot that he or she has ranked the highest from the 56 spots.

The second highest bid will be awarded the spot that he or she has ranked the highest and that still remains available, and so on until all those who have bid above $70 have been assigned spots.

In the event two or more bids are of the same amount, those who have submitted the equal bids will be randomly chosen and then have their spots assigned according to the spot that they ranked the highest and that still remains available.

Once all those who have bid above $70 have chosen their spots, the people who have bid the minimum of $70 will then also be assigned their spots by random drawing.

A map of the field and parking spaces will be available from the athletic department at the school.

The maps will allow fans to preview each spot, as each spot will be marked either on the pavement or on the guard rail.

Fans will be asked to indicate the order of their choice when submitting their bids and will be given the highest ranked spot still remaining when their opportunity to choose comes.

Fans who only want to have a reserved spot and who are not concerned about where it is, may simply place a minimum bid and have their spots chosen randomly.

Those who receive reserved spots will be notified by phone by Friday, Aug. 25.

The 2023 Anna-Jonesboro Wildcat varsity football team’s first home game is scheduled against Murphysboro High School on Friday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m.

The money which is raised goes to the maintenance of the field and the area surrounding the stadium.

Anyone with questions can contact A-J athletic director Rick Livesay at 833-8502.