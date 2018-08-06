Home / Sports / A-J baseball and softball players receive recognition

A-J baseball and softball players receive recognition

Fri, 06/08/2018 - 11:48am admin

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School student athletes have been named to the 2018 Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division baseball and softball teams.

A-J players who earned first-team selections in baseball both were seniors: outfielder Bryce Osman and pitcher Hunter Ralls.

Second-team selections were both seniors: infielder Ross Pinnon and catcher Dalton Goddard.

First-team selections for the A-J softball team were senior outfielder Alexa Macy and junior utility player Morgan Wendling.

Sophomore infielder Tobie Treece earned second-team honors.

