A-J baseball defeats Vienna, Carterville

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team won a pair of games in recent action.

A-J 10, Vienna 7: Hunter Ralls was 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base and 4 RBIs to lead the visiting Wildcats to the non-conference win Friday, April 7.

Bryce Osman was 2-for-4 with 2 stolen bases and an RBI. Wyatt Johnston was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Conner Jerolds was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Damian Chrisp was 1-for-2. Jake Wright was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs and 2 stolen bases. Ross Pinnon had an RBI and a stolen base.

Pitchers Osman, Pinnon and Sean Plott combined to scatter 7 hits to go with 3 walks and 11 strikeouts.

A-J 9, Carterville 4: Osman was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs and a stolen base to lead the visiting Wildcats to the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division win Tuesday, April 4.

Dalton Goddard was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs for A-J. Ethan Krumrey was 1-for-2. Wright was 1-for-3 with an RBI. Ralls was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Jerolds was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Johnston was 1-for-4. Pinnon had an RBI and a stolen base.

Ralls and Osman pitched in the win, combining to scatter 7 hits. Ralls pitched 6 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. Osman pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with no walks and a strikeout.

A-J, 5-3, is scheduled to play Friday at Nashville.