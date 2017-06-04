A-J baseball improves to 3-2 with recent wins

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team posted a 2-1 record in recent action.

A-J 12, Cobden 4: Hunter Ralls was 3-for-3 with 3 RBIs to lead the host Wildcats to the win April 1.

Ross Pinnon was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Bryce Osman was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sean Plott was 2-for-3.

Jake Wright was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Carson Reynolds was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Ethan Krumrey was 1-for-3. Conner Jerolds was 1-for-4.

Landon Britt was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead the Appleknockers. Dylan Duty was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Trevor Middleton, Josh Burgess and Bayden Ditterline were each 1-for-2. Clayton Flamm was 1-for-3 and Cody Wieseman was 1-for-4. Zane Nance added an RBI.

Krumery and Damian Chrisp pitched for A-J, combining to scatter 9 hits.

Krumrey pitched 6 innings and allowed 8 hits to go with 3 walks and a strikeout. Chrisp pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts.

John Russell, Middleton and Wieseman pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 14 hits to go with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts.

Plano 6, A-J 5: Reynolds was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the visiting Wildcats in the loss in a game that was moved from A-J to Marion because of a wet playing field Friday, March 31.

Ralls and Jerolds were both 2-for-3. Pinnon was 1-for-2. Wright was 1-for-3. Osman, Plott and Krumrey were each 1-for-4.

Osman, Plott, Kylen Grant and Pinnon pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 7 hits to go with 5 walks and 10 strikeouts.

A-J 10, Johnston City 0: Ralls and Pinnon combined to pitch a two-hitter to lead visiting A-J to the non-conference win Wednesday, March 29.

Ralls pitched 4 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with no walks and 6 strikeouts. Pinnon pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with no walks and 2 strikeouts.

Osman was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, stolen base and 3 RBIs forA-J.

Plott was 3-for-4 with an RBI. Krumrey was 2-for-2 with a double. Ralls was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Reynolds was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI. Chrisp was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Jerolds was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI.

Wyatt Johnston had a stolen base.

A-J, 3-2, was set to play Thursday at home against Pinckneyville.