A-J baseball posts wins over Harrisburg, Plano

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team picked up a pair of victories in recent action.

A-J 9, Harrisburg 4: Bryce Osman was 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs to lead the visiting Wildcats to the win Saturday, March 31.

Conner Jeralds was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and 2 RBIs. Ethan Krumrey was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Sheldon McGrath was 2-for-4 with a stolen base.

Levi Hall was 1-for-1. Dalton Goddard was 1-for-3. Hunter Ralls was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Kyle Clover was 1-for-4 with a stolen base.

Osman, Ralls, Ross Pinnon, Jackson Laster, Goddard and Blake Pena pitched, combining on a five-hitter to go with 5 walks and 5 strikeouts.

A-J 11, Plano 1: Ralls was 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs to lead the host Wildcats to the win Friday, March 30.

Osman was 1-for-1 with an RBI. Clover was 1-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Krumrey was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Goddard was 1-for-3. Johnston and Pinnon had an RBI and scored a run apiece. Pena had an RBI and scored two runs.

Clover was the winning pitcher with a three-hitter to go with no walks and 6 strikeouts.

A-J, 2-4, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Pinckneyville.