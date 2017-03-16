A-J baseball team deep in pitching

Pitching could be the key to a successful season for the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team this spring.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can pitch,” A-J baseball coach Aaron Roberts said. “We’re six or seven deep. I feel good with the guys we have throwing. They look good on the mound, so far. Our pitchers have to come out and throw strikes.”

The Wildcats return four players from last year’s 9-19 squad and three of them were pitchers.

One returning pitcher is senior Shawn Plott, along with junors Bryce Osman and Hunter Ralls. Plott will either be in the infield or outfield when not on the mound, Osman in center field and Ralls at third base.

Other pitchers in the lineup include senior Kylen Grant, juniors Ethan Krumrey and Kyle Clover and sophomore Damian Chrisp. Krumrey will be at shortstop when not on the mound, Clover in the outfield and Chrisp either third base or outfield.

The other senior starter returning is first baseman Jake Wright.

Other junior prospects are infielder Ross Pinnon, catcher/infielder/outfielder Dalton Goddard, catcher/ outfielder Chandler Edwards and outfielders Trenton Newberry and D.J. Latham.

Sophomores who could contribute are outfielder Wyatt Johnston, second/third baseman Conner Jerolds and catcher Carson Reynolds.

“Our defense should be good,” said Roberts, who indicated the team is loaded with good athletes.

The coach also noted there will be big changes in the team’s lineup this season.

“There will be a lot of mixing,” he said. “A lot of guys will be playing in different spots.”

Roberts looks for a competitive Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division race.

“It’s a tough conference,” he said. “Nashville and Carterville should be the top two teams.”

The Wildcats were scheduled to open their season this past Monday, but the game was cancelled because of cold, snowy and wet weather conditions.

A-J is scheduled to play Friday at home against Monticello and Monday at home against Murphysboro.