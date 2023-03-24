A-J baseball team opens spring season with wins over Cobden, Egyptian

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team opened the spring season with a pair of wins.

A-J 15, Cobden 0: Aaron Sheffer tossed a one-hitter to lead the host Wildcats to the win Wednesday, March 15. Sheffer didn’t allow a walk and struck out 11.

Tyler Franklin, Mitchell Howell, Jake Tally and Jesus Zamora pitched for the Appleknockers and combined to give up 9 hits to go with 7 walks and 5 strikeouts.

Drake Hartline led A-J at the plate by going 2-for-2 with a triple and 2 RBIs. Sheffer was 2-for-2 with a triple and an RBI.

Dylan Harvel was 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs. Dylee Hartline was 1-for-1 with a double and 2 RBIs.

Taj Hodges and Nick Hannan were each 1-for-1 with an RBI apiece. Hayden Ralls was 1-for-2 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

Dawson Short was 1-for-2 for Cobden’s only hit.

A-J 18, Egyptian 1: Jake Merriman and Ralls led the hitting for the host Wildcats in the win by each going 2-for-2 with a double and RBI apiece.

Aiden McFadden was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Hodges was 1-for-1 with 4 RBIs. Dylan Ahlberg was 1-for-1 with an RBI.

Noah Chotner was 1-for-1. Daylon Butler was 1-for-2 with a home run and 4 RBIs. Harvel was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Lucas Salazar had an RBI.

Hannan and Salazar pitched in the win. Hannan pitched 2 innings and gave up 2 hits to go with no walks and 5 strikeouts. Salazar pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

A-J, 2-0, is scheduled to play Friday, March 24, at home against Steeleville.