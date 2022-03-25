A-J baseball team opens with three wins

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team posted a 3-2 record to begin the spring season.

Murphysboro 6, A-J 5: Murphysboro defeated visiting Anna-Jonesboro 6-5 in high school baseball Monday, March 21.

Landon Trammel had 2 hits and 2 RBIs to lead the Wildcats at the plate.

Ethan Ames added 2 hits. Kyle Jerrell had a hit and an RBI. Gavin Osman and Dylan Harvel had a hit apiece .

Ames and Dylan Ahlberg pitched in the loss. Ames pitched 5 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts. Ahlberg pitched an inning and allowed 2 hits to go with 2 strikeouts.

Monticello 11, A-J 3: After opening with three wins, the Wildcats lost their first game of the spring to the Sages in a game played at Vienna Friday, March 18.

Ethan Ames led the Wildcats at the plate by going 3-for-3 with a double.

Landon Trammel was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Gavin Osman was 1-for-2. Drake Hartline was 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Kyle Jerrell was 1-for-3 with a double.

Hayden Ralls, Aaron Sheffer and Dylan Harvel pitched in the loss and combined for 10 hits to go with 8 walks and 5 strikeouts.

A-J 5, Carbondale 4: Ralls was 2-for-3 with an RBI to lead the host Wildcats to the win Thursday, March 17.

Hartline was 1-for-1 with a double. Jerrell was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Ames was 1-for-3 with a triple and an RBI. Harvel was 1-for-3.

Jerrell and Dylan Ahlberg pitched in the win. Jerrell pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed no hits to go with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts. Ahlberg pitched 1 2/3 innings and allowed 1 hit to go with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

A-J 2, Cobden 0: Despite being outhit 5-3, the visiting Wildcats held on for the win Tuesday, March 15.

Ralls was 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead A-J at the plate.

Jerrell was 1-for-2 for the Wildcats. Harvel was 1-for-3 with a triple.

Tyler Franklin was 1-for-2 for Cobden. Brock Reynolds was 1-for-3 with a double. Nolan Hand and Dawson Short were each 1-for-3 and Reese Hand was 1-for-4.

Ames was the winning pitcher, allowing 5 hits to go with no walks and 11 strikeouts.

Nolan Hand and Reese Hand pitched in the loss, combining to scatter 5 hits. Nolan Hand pitched 4 innings and gave up 1 hit to go with 2 walks and 7 strikeouts. Reese Hand pitched 3 innings and gave up 2 hits to go with a walk and 4 strikeouts.

Cobden, 1-1, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at Pinckneyville.

A-J 15, Egyptian 0: Hartline was 2-for-2 with an RBI at the plate to lead visiting A-J to its season-opening win Monday, March 14.

Ames was 2-for- 3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Ahlberg was 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI. Jake Merriman and Kollyn Grant were each 1-for-1 with a double apiece. Harvel was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Sheffer was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Jerrell was 1-for-2. Osman was 1-for-3.

Hartline and Ralls pitched in the win and combined on a 3 hitter to go with 2 walks and 9 strikeouts.