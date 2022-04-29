A-J baseball team posts 3-1 record in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team posted a 3-1 record in action last week.

A-J 14, Vienna 3: Hayden Ralls was 2-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs to lead the visiting Wildcats to the win Saturday, April 23.

Mason Watkins was 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI. Dylan Harvel was 2-for-4 with a double, home run and 4 RBIs. Luke Lasley and Kyle Jerrell were each 1-for-3. Gavin Osman was 1-for-4 with a triple and 2 RBIs.

Ethan Ames and Lasley pitched in the win for the Wildcats. Ames pitched 5 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with a walk and 7 strikeouts. Lasley pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 2 strikeouts.

Du Quoin 6, A-J 4: Dylan Ahlberg was 2-for-3 to lead the hitting for the visiting Wildcats in the loss Thursday, April 21.

Drake Hartline was 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Osman was 1-for-3. Ames was 1-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Harvel was 1-for-4. Watkins added an RBI.

Jerrell and Watkins pitched in the loss. Jerrell pitched 4 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts. Watkins pitched 2 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts.

A-J 8, Pinckneyville 1: Alhberg was 3-for-4 with 3 RBIs for host A-J in the win Tuesday, April 19.

Watkins was 3-for-4. Jerrell was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ralls was 2-for-4. Hartline was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Osman was 1-for-2 and Ames was 1-for-3.

Hartline and Ahlberg pitched in the win. Hartline pitched 5 innings and allowed 6 hits to go with 3 walks and 7 strikeouts. Ahlberg pitched 2 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts.

A-J 10, Carterville 3: Lasley was 2-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs to lead A-J in the win at John A. Logan Community College Monday, April 18.

Ralls was 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Ames was 2-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI. Watkins was 1-for-2. Harvel was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Oman was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Jerrell was 1-for-4. Landon Trammel had an RBI.

Ames pitched all the way and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts.

A-J, 9-8 overall and 4-2 in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference’s Mississippi Division, plays Thursday, today, at home against Nashville.