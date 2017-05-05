A-J baseball tops Sparta, outscored by Carbondale

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team split in recent action.

Carbondale 4, A-J 3: Jake Wright was 1-for-2 with a stolen base to lead the visiting Wildcats in the non-conference loss Tuesday, April 25.

Bryce Osman was 1-for-2. Conner Jerolds was 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sean Plott was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Damian Chrisp was 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Ross Pinnon and Carson Reynolds were each 1-for-4.

Osman and Hunter Ralls pitched. Osman pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 4 hits to go with 2 walks and 10 strikeouts. Ralls pitched 1 1/3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout.

A-J 8, Sparta 4: Ralls was 4-for-4 with a stolen base and 2 RBIs to lead visiting A-J to the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division win Monday, April 24.

Jerolds was 2-for-3. Osman was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI. Wyatt Johnston was 1-for-2. Pinnon was 1-for-3. Chrisp was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and an RBI. Wright was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

Plott, Kylen Grant and Kyle Clover pitched in the win. Plott pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout. Grant pitched an inning and allowed 3 hits to go with 2 walks and a strikeout. Clover pitched 1 1/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit, walk or strikeout.

A-J, 8-7, was scheduled to play Thursday, May 4, at home against Massac County.