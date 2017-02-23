A-J basketball finishes with tournament loss to Vienna

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team couldn’t hold a first half lead in a 71-68 loss to Vienna in the first round of the Class 2A regional tournament at Trico Monday, Feb. 20.

With Jake Parr and Jacob Zimmerman leading the way with a 3-pointer apiece, the Wildcats pulled ahead 8-3 in the opening quarter.

A-J’s Jade Gillis had a steal and a lay up to close out the first quarter scoring with the Wildcats ahead 12-5.

The Eagles fought back to pull to 24-18 at the half.

Vienna came on in the third quarter to outscore A-J 26-13 to pull ahead 44-37 going into the final quarter.

Zimmerman closed out the scoring in the final quarter with a 3-pointer to pull A-J to within 3 points in the loss.

Parr led the way for A-J with 23 points and 7 rebounds.

Carson Reynolds had 12 points and 4 rebounds. Zimmerman added 9 points and 2 rebounds.

Noah McFarland had 7 points and 3 rebounds. Sheldon McGrath had 5 points and 3 rebounds.

Logan Sawyer had 4 points. Gillis had 4 points and 3 rebounds.

Blake Pena had 2 points and 3 rebounds. Ross Pinnon had 2 points and Michael Hill had a rebound.

The Wildcats were 16 of 33 in shot attempts from the floor, 5 of 21 from 3-point range and 13 of 19 from the free throw line.

A-J finished its season at 10-19 overall.