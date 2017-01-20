Home / Sports / A-J bowlers advance to sectional

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 10:13am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ bowling team competed in regional tournament play at the Herrin Bowl Saturday, Jan. 14. 

The Wildcat boys’ team failed to qualify for the sectional, but three individual bowlers from A-J will advance to the sectional, which is set for Saturday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

The three advancing from A-J are Wyatt Jones, Evan Smoot and Damon Archey. Jones bowled 1,072, Smoot 1,127 and Archey 1,016.

The A-J team finished in 6th place out of 11 teams and bowled a 5,228.

The A-J girls are scheduled to compete this Saturday in the regional tournament at Herrin Bowl.

