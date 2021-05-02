A-J boys’ basketball faces rebuilding season

With only one senior starter returning from last year’s 13-18 team, it will be a rebuilding season for the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team.

“It will take us three or four weeks to figure out the direction we’re going,” A-J head coach Mike Chamness said. “We haven’t played in a year.”

The season has just begun and after being postponed from last November until now because of the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s going to be different this year,” Chamness said. “But everyone is in the same boat.”

The lone senior returning starter on the team is 5-10 guard Juan Valencia.

Other seniors who saw varsity playing time last season were 6-2 forward Nate Belcher and 6-1 guard Maddox Thorpe.

The other senior on the team is 5-9 guard Carson Pengress.

Juniors in the mix are 6-1 guard Ethan Carver, 6-1 guard Landon Trammel, 6-0 forward Laighton Mixen, 6-1 forward Joey Sullivan, 6-2 forward Bryce Henry and 6-2 forward Mason Watkins.

However, Trammel is already out for the season because of a knee injury. The sophomore on the squad is 6-0 guard Dawson Trammel and the freshman is 5-10 guard Dylan Harvel.

Chamness looks ahead to the future for a lot more success with the A-J basketball program.

“We have a big freshman class coming up,” Chamness said.

The shortened season, which has no state playoff series this year, will end on March 13