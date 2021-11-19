A-J boys’ basketball gearing up for opener

After playing in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ basketball team head coach Mike Chamness is ready for the 2021-2022 season.

“I’m excited to have a full year with a normal preseason,” Chamness said. “We had no time to practice last season to get ready. But I’m excited to get going now.”

The Wildcats had a dismal 2-11 season in that shortened season. But so far it appears like there could be more wins this season.

“We had a lot of new guys last year who didn’t play much varsity ball,” Chamness said. The A-J coach hopes the experience they gained by playing will pay off.

Seniors expected to contribute are 6-1 guard Ethan Carver, 6-2 forward Bryce Henry, 6-1 forward Joey Sullivan and 6-0 guard Laighton Mixen.

One senior who didn’t play last season because of knee surgery and is expected to contribute is 6-0 guard Landon Trammel.

The two juniors are a pair of 6-1 guards in Dawson Trammel and Dylan Ahlberg.

A sophomore starter returning from last season is 5-10 guard Dylan Harvel.

Other sophomores who could contribute are 6-3 forward Payton Denny, 6-1 guard J.J. Gerardi, 5-7 guard Evan Hall, 6-0 guard Drake Hartline and 5-9 guard Drew Page.

“Every day in practice we’re getting a little better,” Chamness said. “I really like this group. We’ll see what they can do.”

The Wildcats open their season at Chester Tuesday, Nov. 23, and play again in the Goreville Tournament Monday, Nov. 30, through Saturday, Dec. 4.