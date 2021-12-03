A-J boys’, girls’ bowling teams take first at Southern Shootout

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both scored big victories with first-place finishes at the 2021 Southern Shootout tournament.

The competition was Monday, March 1, at SI Bowl in Carterville.

Teams from Anna-Jonesboro, Centralia, Herrin, Mt. Vernon, Salem, Carterville, Mater Dei, Carbondale, Johnston City and Waterloo high schools participated in the event.

The Lady Wildcat bowling team posted a score of 3819 to land the top spot in the girls’ tournament.

A-J’s Avery Page’s score of 945 and Madi Hawk’s score of 900 placed them first and second, respectively, in the tournament’s individual scores.

The A-J boys’ team had a score of 4235 points first-place victory.

The Wildcats Dylan Holderfield finished in second overall with a score of 929 and Aden Hopkins came in third for the day with 921.