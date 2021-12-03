Home / Home
The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both took home first place honors at the Southern Shootout tournament in Carterville. Members of the A-J teams include Addi Hadley, Madi Hawk, Whitley Quick, Avery Page, Olivia Myers, Aden Hopkins, Jaden Ebberts, Darrian Quick, Dylan Holderfield, Brandon Miller, Gabe Williams, Harrison Ford, Zach Miller and Andrew Odum. Photo provided.

A-J boys’, girls’ bowling teams take first at Southern Shootout

Fri, 03/12/2021 - 6:00pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ bowling teams both scored big victories with first-place finishes at the 2021 Southern Shootout tournament. 

The competition was Monday, March 1, at SI Bowl in Carterville. 

Teams from Anna-Jonesboro, Centralia, Herrin, Mt. Vernon, Salem, Carterville, Mater Dei, Carbondale, Johnston City and Waterloo high schools participated in the event. 

The Lady Wildcat bowling team posted a score of 3819 to land the top spot in the girls’ tournament. 

A-J’s Avery Page’s score of 945 and Madi Hawk’s score of 900 placed them first and second, respectively, in the tournament’s individual scores. 

The A-J boys’ team had a score of 4235 points first-place victory. 

The Wildcats Dylan Holderfield finished in second overall with a score of 929 and Aden Hopkins came in third for the day with 921. 

 

 

