A-J boys’ golf competes at division tournament

Boys’ conference was Sept. 27. A-J’s. Levi C. Hall finished in 1st place for the Mississippi Division with a 76 and Carson Reynolds finished in 9th with a 91. Photo provided.The A-J girls’ played their conference on Sept. 20. A-J’s Tanner Stadelbacher placed 5th and Chelsea Reinier placed 10th. Photo provided.

Fri, 10/07/2016 - 10:02am admin

Levi Hall shot 76 to lead the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division Tournament at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Hall, along with teammate Carson Reynolds were both named to the all-conference Mississippi Division team. Reynolds shot 91.

Others scoring for the Wildcats were Aiden Frick with 98, followed by Peter Houser 103, Cole Lannom 108 and Andrew Ury 112.

Nashville won the Mississippi Division in the conference with a score of 349. Pinckneyville was second with 365 and A-J finished in third place with 368.  

The A-J boys compete this week in the Class 2A regional at the Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion.

The Gazette-Democrat

