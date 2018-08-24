A-J boys’ golf opens fall season

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team opened the fall season by hosting the McDonald’s Challenge at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Saturday, Aug. 18.

The Wildcats finished in fourth place with a score of 337. Benton won the 15-team event with 308.

Carson Reynolds led A-J with a second place finish of 73. He was edged by Herrin’s Drew Ringle in a one-hole playoff.

Reynolds’ teammate Luke Lasley also finished among the top 10 with an 8th place score of 77.

Others finishers for A-J were Peter Hauser with 82 and Ayden Bailey with 105.

Cobden’s Christian Goins finished with 109.

The Wildcats compete in a three-team match against Goreville and Vienna Thursday, today, at home.