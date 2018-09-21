A-J boys’ golf team 13-3 after recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School golf team topped Pinckneyville 168-196 at the Red Hawk Golf Course in Pinckneyville Thursday, Sept. 13.

A-J’s Luke Lasley and Peter Hauser won medalist honors with 40 apiece.

Carson Reynolds was next for the Wildcats with 41, followed by Trent Mason 47, Ayden Bailey 53 and Dylan Holderfield 54.

A-J 170, Massac County 175 and Carbondale 175: Reynolds led the way for the winner with 38 at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Tuesday, Sept. 11.

Hauser was next with 39, followed by Lasley 40, Mason and Holderfield 53 each and Bailey 61.

Nashville 166, A-J 183, Massac County 184 and Carterville 230: Reynolds won medalist honors with 39 to lead the Wildcats to the second place finish at the Crab Orchard Golf Course in Carterville Monday, Sept. 10.

Lasley was next for A-J with 45, followed by Hauser 46, Mason 53, Bailey 56 and Holderfield 63.

A-J, 13-3, is scheduled to play at Carbondale Monday, Sept. 24.