A-J boys’ golf team improves to 7-1 with recent victories

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team improved to 7-1 in recent action.

A-J 174, Eldorado 185: Luke Lasley won medalist honors with a score of 36 in a win over Eldorado at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Thursday, Aug. 30.

Carson Reynolds was next for the Wildcats with 38, followed by Peter Hauser 48, Trent Mason 52 and Ayden Bailey and Dylan Holderfield 58 apiece.

A-J 181, Goreville 200: Reynolds earned medalist honors to lead the Wildcats with a score of 39 to the win at the Lake of Egypt golf course Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Lasley was next for A-J with 44, followed by Hauser 47, Holderfield 51, Mason 52 and Bailey 63.

A-J 171, Chester 176, New Athens 203: Reynolds led the Wildcats with 40 at the Chester Country Club Tuesday, Aug. 28.

Hauser was next with 41, followed by Lasley 42, Bailey and Mason 48 apiece and Holderfield 54.

A-J plays again at the Crab Orchard Country Club Monday, Sept. 10.