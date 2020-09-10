Home / Home
The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team took first place at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division tournament at Carterville on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Members of the title-winning team include, from left, coach Steve Taylor, Gavin Osman, Luke Lasley, Kamden Richardson and coach Brandon Bierstedt. Photo provided.

A-J boys’ golf team wins title

Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:05pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team won the championship at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division tournament played at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale Tuesday, Sept. 29.

A-J 341, Nashville 349, Carterville 361, Pinckneyville 384, Du Quoin 386, Sparta 413.

“We finally knocked Nashville off after about 11 years,” A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “We’re finally getting over the hump. It’s been pretty exciting and has been a good year.”

Luke Lasley won medalist honors with a score of 69 to lead the Wildcats.

Gavin Osman was next for A-J with a 6th place finish with 85. Kamden Richardson finished 10th with 92.

Other Wildcats finishers were Nick Hannan with 95, followed by Hayden Ralls 107 and Timothy Plott 111. 

In other A-J boys’ golf action:

Carbondale 161, Marion 162, A-J 173: Lasley led the Wildcats with 35 in the loss at the Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion Monday, Sept. 28.

Richardson was next for A-J with 45, followed by Osman 47, Hannan 48, Ralls 50 and Plott 51.

The A-J boys, 12-7 overall, played earlier this week at the West Frankfort regional. 

 

 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here