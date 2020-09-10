A-J boys’ golf team wins title

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ golf team won the championship at the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division tournament played at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale Tuesday, Sept. 29.

A-J 341, Nashville 349, Carterville 361, Pinckneyville 384, Du Quoin 386, Sparta 413.

“We finally knocked Nashville off after about 11 years,” A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “We’re finally getting over the hump. It’s been pretty exciting and has been a good year.”

Luke Lasley won medalist honors with a score of 69 to lead the Wildcats.

Gavin Osman was next for A-J with a 6th place finish with 85. Kamden Richardson finished 10th with 92.

Other Wildcats finishers were Nick Hannan with 95, followed by Hayden Ralls 107 and Timothy Plott 111.

In other A-J boys’ golf action:

Carbondale 161, Marion 162, A-J 173: Lasley led the Wildcats with 35 in the loss at the Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion Monday, Sept. 28.

Richardson was next for A-J with 45, followed by Osman 47, Hannan 48, Ralls 50 and Plott 51.

The A-J boys, 12-7 overall, played earlier this week at the West Frankfort regional.