A-J boys’ track takes third at Massac Meet

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ track team finished in third place at the Massac County Meet to open the spring season Friday, March 28.

Harrisburg won the meet with 91 points, followed by West Frankfort with 37.5, A-J 35, Massac County 23.5, Vienna 23 and Goreville 17.

First place efforts for A-J were recorded by Trenton Turner in the shot put and discus toss with throws of 43-7 and 144-8, respectively, and Arieh Hart in the 200-meter dash in 24.3.

The Wildcats’ 4x200-meter relay team of Jaryt Tripp, Dylan Fox, Kyle McMahan and Hart finished 2nd in 1:40.

A-J’s 4x400-meter relay team of Drake Roach, Michael Brimm, McMahan and Tripp finished in third place in 4:01 and McMahan in the 300-meter hurdles.

Sixth place efforts were recorded by Bryce Massey in the 1600-meter run in 6:04 and the 3200-meter run in 13:00 and Tripp in the 100-meter run in 11.7.

Hart finished in 7th place in the 100-meter run in 11.9 and Patrick Gibbs took 7th in the 1600-meter run in 6:10.