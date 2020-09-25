A-J boys take first in six-team event run at Massac County; girls finish in second place

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed Thursday, Sept. 17, in a six-team event at Massac County.

The A-J boys won their event, while the girls finished in second place.

A-J 42, Vienna 56, West Frankfort 75, Herrin 80, Massac County 125, Harrisburg 133 (boys): Beto Vaca Diez led the way for the winning Wildcats with a 4th place finish in 17:23.36.

Matteo Vaca Diez was next for A-J at 5th in a time of 17:51.71.

Other results posted by A-J runners included: 8th, T.J. Macy 18:26.43. 9th, Zach Henry 18:28.99. 17th, Daniel Dover 19:09.78. 18th, Nick McGrath 19:17.92. 26th, Josh Williams 20:48.99.

Vienna 49, A-J 55, Massac County 71, Herrin 81, West Frankfort 90, Harrisburg 157 (girls): Kaylee Stover led the Lady Wildcats with a 5th place finish in 22:07.9.

Julia Hall was next for the Lady Wildcats at 7th with a time of 22:52.66.

Other results posted by A-J runners included: 12th, Addison Denny 23:30.52. 14th, Olivia Bowen 22:39.83. 17th, Marisol Zamora 23:53.05. 19th, Lakelyn Carter 23:57.33.

A-J’s Brodie Denny had a leg injury and did not compete.

The A-J boys and girls are scheduled to compete Thursday, today, at Benton.