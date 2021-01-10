A-J cheerleaders planning to host cheerleading clinic

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School cheerleading squad plans to host a Little Wildcats Cheerleading Clinic Tuesday through Thursday, Oct. 5-7.

The clinic will take place on the track at A-JCHS. If it is raining, the clinic will be cancelled for that day, since the event cannot be moved indoors.

The clinic is open to participants ages pre-kindergarten through 8th grade.

The cost is $35 per participant, with a $5 sibling discount. A t-shirt is included. Checks can be made payable to A-JCHS Cheerleading.

Registration is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the A-JCHS track.

The schedule for the clinic follows:

Oct. 5: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tie Dye/Mismatch Day.

Oct. 6: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Pink Out Day.

Oct. 7: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Blue and White/Crazy Hair Day.

Oct. 8: Perform at A-J home football game.

Clinic participants will have the option to perform at the A-J home football game on Friday, Oct. 8, between the first and second quarter.

More information about the clinic is available by calling or texting Janice Osman at 618-833-7777.