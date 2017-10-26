A-J cross country runner Hall advances to sectional

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School freshman Julia Hall will advance to the Class 1A cross country sectional at Benton this Saturday.

Hall earned the right to advance by finishing 22nd with a time of 22:10 in the Class 1A regional held at John A. Logan Community College at Carterville Oct. 23.

The top seven teams and the next five individuals not on one of those teams advanced. Other finishers for the A-J girls were Catie Mays in 26:17, Olivia Wilkins in 27:45 and Grace Girtman in 28:02.

None of the A-J boys advanced. Zack Overstreet led the boys’ efforts with a 19:44 finish. Bryce Massey was next with 21:27; followed by Nolen Knupp 21:46; Bryce Lingle 21:55; and Marshall Ramage 23:31.

“For our first year, it was a really good season,” A-J cross country coach Matt Denny said. “We’ve got a lot of kids coming back next year.”