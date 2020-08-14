A-J cross country team prepares for fall season

Things will be different this season for the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School cross country team because of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will just be able to compete with only Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference schools,” A-J cross country head coach Matt Denny said.

“Nobody will be allowed to compete outside the conference. There will be a maximum of only six teams competing in each meet.”

No spectators will be allowed at the meets and social distancing will be enforced.

The team began officially practicing this past Monday.

Fall soccer and football have both been postponed until the spring of 2021.

Denny said the team has picked up some additional players from those sports.

The first meet is scheduled for later this month and A-J will host a meet in October.

“If we get to go this season, we will be hosting our first meet in about 10 years,” Denny said.