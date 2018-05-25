A-J defeats Fairfield for regional title

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team won the Class 2A regional at Johnston City Saturday, May 19.

A-J defeated Fairfield for the regional championship.

A-J 9, Fairfield 0: Bryce Osman fired a two-hitter to lead A-J to the championship. He logged 2 walks and 12 strikeouts.

Ross Pinnon was 3-for-3 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs to lead the hitting. Hunter Ralls was 3-for-4 with a double.

Jackson Laster was 2-for-3 with a stolen base and an RBI. Dalton Goddard was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ethan Krumrey was 2-for-4 with 2 doubles and 3 RBIs. Conner Jerolds was 1-for-3. Kyle Clover was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

A-J 4, Johnston City 0: Ralls tossed a no-hitter to lead A-J to the win over the host team in first-round action of the regional Thursday, May 17. He recorded 2 walks and 15 strikeouts.

Laster was 2-for-3 to lead the Wildcats’ hitting attack.

Ralls was 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Osman and Krumrey were each 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI apiece. Jerolds was 1-for-3.

A-J, 17-13 overall, was scheduled to play Benton Wednesday in first-round action at the Class 2A sectional at Harrisburg.