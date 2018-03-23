A-J drops twinbill to Marion

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team lost a doubleheader to host Marion Saturday, March 17.

Marion 6, A-J 1: Hunter Ralls was 2-for-2 to lead the Wildcats at the plate in the first game loss.

Bryce Osman was 2-for-3. Ethan Krumrey was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Kyle Clover and Jackson Laster pitched in the loss. Clover pitched 5 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.

Laster pitched an inning and didn’t allow a hit to go with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts.

Marion 11, A-J 1: Ralls was 2-for-3 to lead A-J at the plate.

Ross Pinnon was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Kyle Clover was 1-for-2. Sheldon McGrath and Connor Jerolds were each 1-for-3.

Krumrey, Levi Hall and Laster pitched in the loss. Krumrey pitched 5 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with a walk and 3 strikeouts.

Hall pitched 1/3 of an inning and gave up 3 hits and 3 walks.

Laster pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up 2 hits to go with a walk and no strikeouts.

Anna-Jonesboro, now 0-3, is scheduled to play Saturday at home against Mount Vernon in a doubleheader.