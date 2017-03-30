A-J edged by Goreville, posts win over Monticello

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School baseball team split in recent action.

Goreville 2, A-J 1: Jake Wright was 1-for-2 with a double, RBI and a stolen base to lead the host Wildcats in the loss Wednesday, March 22.

Bryce Osman was 1-for-2 with a stolen base. Hunter Ralls was 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. Carson Reynolds was 1-for-3.

Ethan Krumery and Kyle Clover pitched in the loss combining to scatter 6 hits. Krumery pitched 6 innings and allowed 5 hits to go with a walk and 9 strikeouts. Clover pitched an inning and allowed a hit to go with a walk and a strikeout.

A-J 10, Monticello 9: Conner Jerolds was 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and a stolen base to lead the host Wildcats to the season-opening 10th inning win Saturday, March 18.

Osman was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and a stolen base. Ralls was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Damian Chrisp was 2-for-6 with a double. Ross Pinnon was 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Sean Plott was 1-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Krumery was 1-for-5 with a stolen base. Reynolds was 1-for-6.

Ralls and Osman pitched in the win combining on a three-hitter. Ralls pitched 5 innings and allowed 2 hits to go with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. Osman pitched 5 innings and allowed a hit to go with a walk and 8 strikeouts.

A-J, 1-1, is scheduled to play Friday at home against Plano.