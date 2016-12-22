A-J Elks Lodge announces Hoop Shoot contest winners

Anna-Jonesboro Elks Lodge No. 1641 has announced the winners of a local Elks Hoop Shoot competition.

Three boys and three girls, ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13 won the first round of competition in the Elks Hoop Shoot free throw contest, which was held at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

Each local school held a preliminary contest to determine the winners to represent their school.

Each contestant has 25 shots at the hoop. The boy and girl in each age group with the best scores advance through four tiers of competition to qualify for the national finals, which are planned in Chicago on April 22, 2017.

First, second and third place trophies were awarded to three boys and three girls in each of the three categories: ages 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

The six first place champions now advance to the district finals, which are planned at A-JCHS on Jan. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m.

They will compete against other winners from the Elks South District Lodges, which include Murphysboro, Cairo, Marion, Du Quoin, Harrisburg, Herrin, Benton, Carbondale, West Frankfort, Metropolis and Johnson County.

Winners are listed by age groups:

Boys age 8-9: First place winner was Landon Brown from Jonesboro with a score of 16/25. Second place winner was Henry Hoehner from Lick Creek with a score of 14/25. There was not a third place winner in this age group.

Girls age 8-9: First place winner was Kansas Craig of Anna with a score of 11/25. Second place winner was Jayci Needling from Jonesboro with a score of 9/25 with a tie breaker 3/5. Third place winner was Jaeda Qualls from Shawnee with a score of 9/25 with a tie breaker score of 2/5.

Boys age group 10-11: First place winner was Noah Cavins from Lick Creek with a score of 16/25. Second place winner was Zach Henry from Anna with a score of 15/25. Third place winner was Dawson Trammel from Jonesboro with a score of 13/25.

Girls age group 10-11: First place winner was Danielle Dunaway from Lick Creek with a score of 11/25. Second place winner was Mackenna Prout of Dongola with a score of 7/25. Third place was Peyton Samuels from Shawnee with a score of 3/25.

Boys age 12-13: First place winner was Ethan Carver from Jonesboro with a score of 20/25. Second place winner was Caleb Nicholson from Shawnee with a score of 15/25. Third place winner was Noah Treece from Anna with a score of 12/25.

Girls age group 12-13: First place winner was Marlee Smith from Jonesboro with a score of 18/25. Second place winner was Brooklyn Hogue from Dongola with a score of 14/25. Third place winner was Brodie Denny from Lick Creek with a score of 13/25.

The local Elks Hoop Shoot director is Carter Lacy from Jonesboro.