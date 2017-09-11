A-J to face Vandalia in next playoff game

The Vandalia High School football team is scheduled to host Anna-Jonesboro in the quarterfinals of the Illinois High School Association Class 3A playoffs Saturday.

Game time is set for 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WIBH radio in Anna.

Vandalia enters the game with an 8-3 record to face the undefeated visiting Wildcats, 11-0.

The Vandals advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals with a 27-14 win over Greenville last week.

Vandalia, which lost to Greenville earlier in the season, had a pair of touchdowns called back on penalties in the win.

Similar to the first two playoff games the Wildcats have played and won, the Vandals have another top notch quarterback.

“In our offense we try to be balanced,” Vandalia coach Jason Clay said. “We like to run and pass.”

“Vandalia has a good quarterback,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “We’ll have to find a way to get him contained.”

The Vandals’ quarterback is sophomore Matthew Wells, 6-2, 145 pounds. He has thrown for 1,800 yards this season and scored 22 touchdowns.

His top receiver is senior Marcus Zimmerman, 5-10, 200 pounds.

He’s had 1,100 yards in pass receptions this season and has scored 16 TDs.

The leading rusher is junior Trevor Smalls, 5-9, 185 pounds.

He had 210 yards rushing on 28 carries in the Greenville win. He has 2,000 yards rushing this season with 20 TDs.

“They are really good at running the ball,” Detering said. “They have an explosive runner” in Smalls, he noted.

Vandalia’s three losses this season were to Carlinville, 55-31; Pana, 63-55; and Greenville, 40-36.

“We pride ourselves on being physical,” Clay said. “Watching the game film, A-J is physical, too. They’re a very good football team. But we look forward to playing someone we haven’t played before.”