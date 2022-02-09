A-J faces Murphysboro on road Friday night

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team travels to Murphysboro for the second game of the season Friday, Sept. 2. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

The Red Devils enter the game after a season opening 41-20 win over Jackson County rival Carbondale.

“Murphysboro has a lot back from last year’s playoff team,” A-J football head coach Brett Detering said. “They have a lot of speed and a lot of size.’’

Senior Drew Caldwell is the quarterback. Some of the top backfield rushers in Murphysboro’s win over Carbondale were senior Devon Clemons and Ethan Finke and junior Ethan Sunny.

Finke led the Murphysboro rushing attack with 174 yards and 3 touchdowns.

“We have high expectations this year,” Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter said. “But as long as we stay healthy, we should be okay.”