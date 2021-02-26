A-J football to open practice for spring season
High school football, traditionally a fall sport, will be played this spring in Illinois.
The fall 2020 season was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.
Practice for the spring season is scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 3.
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School head football coach Brett Detering said it will be “good to finally get a chance to play.”
A six-game abbreviated football season is scheduled begin March 19 and run through April 24.
The fall season normally features a 9-game schedule.
Practice for the 2021 team will begin for the Wildcats on March 3 and will only have one-a-day sessions beginning at 3 p.m. and running though 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Wildcats are scheduled to open their season March 20 at Carterville. A-J’s season is scheduled to end April 23 at home against Nashville.
A-J’s March games are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
During April, games are scheduled to be played at 7 p.m. on Fridays.
There will be no state playoffs. The Wildcats will play for the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division championship only.
The season will feature a five-game conference schedule, along with one non-conference game against Murphysboro.