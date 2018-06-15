Home / Sports / A-J football players in action at all-star game

A-J football players in action at all-star game

Fri, 06/15/2018 - 11:42am admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team was well represented at  the 18th annual Southern Illinois All-Star football game at Pinckneyville, Friday, June 8.

A-J’s Bryce Osman, Jayce Turner, Arieh Hart and Noah Smith were on the winning Blue Team, which posted a 38-28 victory over the Red Team.

“Our kids did well,” A-J football head coach Brett Detering, who is a coordinator of the event, said. “They represented our team and community really well. It was a good game.”

A fifth representative for the Wildcats’ was D. J. Latham, who could not play because of recent knee surgery.

Osman quarterbacked on the Blue Team and was 10 of 17 passing for 166 yards and added 20 yards rushing on 7 carries. 

Smith quarterbacked as well and was 3 of 5 passing for 17 yards. 

Turner was a running back and had 21 yards rushing on 8 carries. 

Hart, a wide receiver, caught two passes for 18 yards and added 8 yards rushing on 3 carries.

Turner also was honored by being named the Mike Rude player of the game.

