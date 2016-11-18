A-J football players earn recognition

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team had 11 players selected to the 2016 Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division team.

A-J’s first team selections on offense were running back Jayce Turner and lineman Kris Potter.

First team defensive honors went to lineman Nick Jimenez and linebackers both Jayce and Trenton Turner and defensive back Caleb Clover.

Second team honors on offense went to running back Clover, wide receiver Arieh Hart and lineman Shad Turner.

Second team defensive honors went to end Austin Dillow and lineman D.J. Latham.