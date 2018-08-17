A-J football team bolstered by return of 20 seniors for 2018

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team lost a lot of talent last year on the 12-1 team that finished in the semifinals of the Class 3A Illinois High School Association playoffs.

But the cupboard is not bare this season.

“We’re going to be very much senior led,” A-J football coach Brett Detering said. “They played a significant role last year on the team. They were very, very much a part of the team.”

The Wildcats will be bolstered by the return of 20 seniors.

Lost to graduation were standouts in quarterback Bryce Osman and running backs Jayce Turner and Arieh Hart.

“We certainly have a lot to replace,” Detering said. “But we’ve got some experience coming back.”

Fans might see a little different game plan when A-J takes the field this season.

“We will probably be less rushing and a little more passing,” Detering said. “Our quarterback has the ability to throw a little bit.”

Quarterbacking the Wildcats this season will be senior Conner Jerolds, 5-10, 165 pounds.

The senior backfield will feature Reid Morrison, 6-3, 215 pounds; Kyle McMahan, 6-1, 175 pounds; Damien Chrisp, 5-11, 175 pounds. Nate Kisat, 5-11, 175 pounds, who broke a collarbone last year, will also add depth to the backfield.

Downfield receiver candidates are more seniors in Wyatt Johnston, 6-0, 180 pounds; Tyler Smith, 6-3, 170 pounds; Cameron Tweedy, 6-2, 170 pounds and Zach Griffin, 6-1, 200 pounds. Transfer student Devon Toliver, 6-1, 185 pounds, will also add depth to the receiving corps.

Rounding out the offensive line are more seniors in Dylan Cunningham, 6-0, 270 pounds; Carsten Christy, 6-9, 295 pounds; Noah Craig, 6-3, 295 pounds; Kevin Wright, 5-11, 220 pounds; Nick Sanders, 5-9, 205 pounds; Garrett Fabec, 6-3, 220 pounds and Shawn Wells, 6-2, 235 pounds.

“Basically, the same line will be on defense,” Detering said. “A lot of these guys saw a lot of time both ways last season.”

On defense, linebacker candidates include Morrison, Kisat and McMahan.

The Wildcats had a standout kicker in graduating senior Jaryt Tripp last season and are still working on that phase of the game in practice.

There are 10 juniors, 14 sophomores and 23 freshmen out for football this season.

“We will have some juniors and sophomores filling in to give us some time in spots and see how it works out,” Detering said. “We’’ll find a way to give those juniors time.”

It’s still very early in the season.

“We’ve only had one week of practice,” Detering said. “We will see how everybody pieces together. It’s still a work in progress.”

The Wildcats open their 2018 season at home against West Frankfort at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24.