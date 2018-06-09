A-J football team heads to Massac County Friday

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team will take on Massac County on the road Friday, Sept. 10.

Game time is set for 7 p.m. The game will be aired on WIBH radio in Anna.

Both teams are 0-2 and looking for a win.

“They have a new coach and we both have similar records,” A-J coach Brett Detering said. “We’ve just got to rebound. We’ll prepare our team for them.”

Former Harrisburg coach Jason Roper is the new head Patriot coach.

The Patriots were shut out by Nashville 33-0 last week. The week previously, Massac County lost 53-12 to Du Quoin.

Senior running back Tyler Alexander, 6-0, 213 pounds, led the way for Massac County with 70 yards rushing on 11 carries. In the Du Quoin loss, Alexander had 17 yards on 5 carries.

Junior running back David Thompson, 6-3, 185 pounds, added 19 yards on 9 carries. Against the Indians, he led the way with 61 yards on 14 carries.

Quarterbacking Massac County is junior Ethan Parks, 6-3, 250 pounds. He was held to minus yards rushing and failed to complete a pass in 3 attempts against the Hornets. Against the Indians, he was 2 of 5 passing for 22 yards with an interception.