A-J football team heads to Murphysboro Friday

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team will attempt to record its third win of the spring season as it travels to Murphysboro Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

The Red Devils are 2-2 after losing 40-18 last Friday to Benton.

“We made too many mistakes,” Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter said.

“We’ve got to control the football this Friday,” Carter said. The Murphysboro coach said his squad won’t be able to let A-J have 10-minute drives like the Wildcats did against Sparta last Friday night.

Leading Murphysboro at quarterback is senior Ryan Finke, 6-2, 195 pounds.

The backfield is led by what Carter calls a committee involving sophomores Ethan Finke, 6-0, 160 pounds, and Devon Clemons, 5-7, 180 pounds; along with seniors Gavin Kuba, 5-10, 175 pounds, and Payton Austin, 5-11, 175 pounds; and junior Calvon Clemons, 5-8, 155 pounds.

Carter called A-J a “well coached” team and said “we’ll have to take care of the football to beat them. The team that makes the fewest mistakes should win.”

Anna-Jonesboro head coach Brett Detering said the Wildcats will be facing a rebuilding Murphysboro squad that made the playoffs in 2019.