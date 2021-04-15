Home / Home

A-J football team heads to Murphysboro Friday

Thu, 04/15/2021 - 6:14pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team will attempt to record its third win of the spring season as it travels to Murphysboro Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

The Red Devils are 2-2 after losing 40-18 last Friday to Benton.

“We made too many mistakes,” Murphysboro head coach Gary Carter said. 

“We’ve  got to control the football this Friday,” Carter said. The Murphysboro coach said his squad won’t be able to let A-J have 10-minute drives like the Wildcats did against Sparta last Friday night.

Leading Murphysboro at quarterback is senior Ryan Finke, 6-2, 195 pounds.

The backfield is led by what Carter calls a committee involving sophomores Ethan Finke, 6-0, 160 pounds, and Devon Clemons, 5-7, 180 pounds; along with seniors Gavin Kuba, 5-10, 175 pounds, and Payton Austin, 5-11, 175 pounds; and  junior Calvon Clemons, 5-8, 155 pounds.

Carter called A-J a “well coached” team and said “we’ll have to take care of the football to beat them. The team that makes the fewest  mistakes should win.”

Anna-Jonesboro head coach Brett Detering said the Wildcats will be facing a rebuilding Murphysboro squad that made the playoffs in 2019.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
3 + 4 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here