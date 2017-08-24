A-J football team seniors, cheerleading squad

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School football team seniors are, from left, Zach Pinter, Drake Pyle, Dalton Goddard, DJ Latham, Jaryt Tripp, Noah Smith, Bryce Osman, Arieh Hart, Sheldon McGrath, Jayce Turner, Ross Pinnon, Zach Massey and Clay Shultz. Senior Nate Frankell could not be present for the picture because he was at boot camp.

A-JCHS cheerleaders: from left are Emily Bussey, Hallee Menees, Hannah Lincoln, Addison Osman, Lily Yana, (senior) Maddie Lingle, (senior) Mariah Dillman, Mallory Cochran, Ashley Detering, Jenna Clark, Cheyenne Roach and Miranda Miller.