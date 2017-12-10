A-J girls’, boys’ golf teams advance to sectional play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School boys’ and girls’ golf teams each advanced to the Class 1A sectionals following third-place finishes in regional play last week.

“It’s been a while since we’ve advanced to sectional with both teams,” A-J boys’ and girls’ golf head coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “It’s a big accomplishment.”

The top three regional finishers and top 10 individuals not on a first to third place team advance to sectional play.

Girls’ Regional

The Wildcat girls advanced with a third place finish at the Class 1A regional played at the Union County Country Club course in Anna on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Massac County won with 333. Pinckneyville was second with 353 and A-J finished in third place with 365.

Molly Ellis led the Lady Wildcats with a score of 85. Emma Ray was next with 87, followed by Britni Helton 95, Sydnie Ralls 98, Connar Hadley 99 and Hannah Hileman 110.

The A-J girls were scheduled to compete this week in the Alton Class 1A sectional.

Boys’ Regional

The Wildcat boys advanced with a third place finish at the Franklin County golf course in West Frankfort Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Trico was first with 340 and Eldorado finished second with 348. A-J finished in third place with 352.

A-J’s Levi Hall finished in first place to win medalist honors at the boys’ regional with a score of 75. He shot four strokes better than second place finisher Braden Unthank of Eldorado.

A-J’s Carson Reynolds finished 4th overall with 82.

Other Wildcat finishers for the boys were Peter Hauser 95, Hunter Ralls 99 and Jax Watkins 119.

The A-J boys were scheduled to compete this week at the Class 1A sectional at Carlyle.