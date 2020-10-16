A-J girls’, boys’ golf teams compete at regionals; two advance to sectionals

The Anna-Jonesboro High School girls’ and boys’ golf teams competed last week at the Illinois High School Association Class 1A regionals.

A-J Girls, at Massac County Regional

Massac County 343, Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher 364, Carbondale 400, Benton 415, A-J 420, West Frankfort 422, Picnkneyville 439, Goreville 465, Carterville 471, Murphysboro 473, Herrin 494, Du Quoin 535.

Marlee Smith led A-J with a fifth place score of 45.

Mary Jane Cavaness was next for the Lady Wildcats with 55, followed by Reese Reynolds 56, Kiersten Wright 60, Victoria Bittle 61, Madi Hawk 62 and Addi Hadley 63.

Smith advanced to the Class 1A sectional at Salem.

A-J Boys, at West Frankfort Regional

McLeansboro-Hamilton County 339, West Frankfort 342, A-J 345, Zeigler-Royalton-Christopher 361, Eldorado 362, Goreville 381, Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 410, Vienna 442, Johnston City 489, Cobden 499.

Luke Lasley led A-J with a second place finish with a score of 77.

Gavin Osman was next for the Wildcats with 87, followed by Kamden Richardson 89, Timothy Plott 92, Hayden Ralls and Nick Hannan each with 94.

Lasley advanced to the Class 1A sectional at West Frankfort.