A-J girls’, boys’ golf teams open seasons

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ and boys’ golf teams were scheduled to open their seasons this week.

Girls’ Golf Team

Head coach Brandon Bierstedt said the Lady Wildcats team will be built around junior Marlee Smith.

Others expected to contribute are seniors Mary Jane Cavaness, Victoria Bittle and Kiersten Wright; junior Madi Hawk and sophomores Reese Reynolds and Addi Hadley.

Freshmen hopefuls are Alyson Hasty, Riley Cruse and Tori Ralls.

Bierstedt thinks the team should average scoring in the 180 to 190 range.

“The girls are excited to get going,” Bierstedt said.

The Lady Wildcats opened their season Tuesday against West Frankfort and are at home Thursday, today, against Goreville.

Boys’ Golf team

The boys’ golf team returns all players from last season, with the exception of graduate Peter Hauser, who advanced to the Class 1A state tournament last year.

Leading the way among the returners is junior Luke Lasley, two-time defending Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division champion.

Other players the team will be built around are juniors Gavin Osman, Kamden Richardson and Ayden Bailey and sophomores Jayden Ralls, Timothy Plott and Nash Ford.

Senior Andrew Odum, who is out for golf for the first time, will also be trying to make the team.

Freshmen hopefuls are Nick Hannon, Stewart Busby, Carter Lannom, Gunnar Myers, Tysen Tripp and Edward Dahmer.

“We should average around 165-170 or more as a team,” Anna golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said.

The pandemic has caused several changes

“There’s a lot of changes for the Union County Country Club,” Bierstedt said. “Fans will be allowed, but they must wear a mask.”

Bierstedt said players will wear masks as well.

The Wildcats opened their season Tuesday at West Frankfort and are home Thursday, today, against Goreville.