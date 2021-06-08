A-J girls’, boys’ teams set to open fall seasons

The start of a fall sports season is just around the corner for Anna-Jonesboro Community High School teams.

Schedules have been set for most of the A-JCHS teams which compete during the fall.

As of early this week, the cross country schedule had not been finalized.

Girls’ and boys’ teams are set to be in action starting in mid-August.

The A-J girls’ varsity and junior varsity golf teams are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 17 at Herrin and Aug. 19 at Nashville.

The A-J boys’ varsity golf team is set to open play Aug. 12. The Wildcats will host the A-J Invitational.

Varsity and JV volleyball action tips off Aug. 24 with a home match against Chester. A-J is set to host Cobden on Aug. 26.

Varsity/JV boys’ soccer is slated to open Aug. 25 at Centralia. The Greg Kline Invitational follows Aug. 27-28 in Carbondale.

The high school football season is set to kick off at the end of August.

The A-J freshmen host West Frankfort Aug. 26. The A-J sophomores host West Frankfort Aug. 30.

The A-J varsity football team is scheduled to open the season at West Frankfort on Aug. 27.