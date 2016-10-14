A-J girls’ golf advances to sectional

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team finished in third place at the Class 1A regional hosted by Zeigler-Royalton and played at the Franklin County Country Club Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Massac County won with a score of 341. Carterville was second with 379. The Lady Wildcats finished with a score of 385.

All three of the top teams advanced to the Class 1A sectional, which was scheduled earlier this week at Salem.

Tanner Stadelbacher and Meghan Smith led A-J with a score of 94 apiece. Hailley Abernathy was third with 98, followed by Chelsea Reinier 99 and Connar Hadley and Emma Ray with 108 each.

Cobden’s Molly Ellis, who competed as an individual, earned the right to advance with a 9th place finish of 93, which was among the top 10.