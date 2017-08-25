A-J girls’ golf to co-op with Cobden this season

Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf coach Brandon Bierstedt lost a lot to graduation last season.

“We lost four starters who graduated,” Bierstedt said. “But I still think we can be competitive.”

Players who were in the lineup last season and contributed include returning seniors Conner Hadley and Britni Helton, junior Emma Ray and sophomores Hannah Hileman and Sydnie Ray.

“We have a couple of girls who should score in the mid or upper 40s,” Bierstedt said.

The Lady Wildcats’ golf team will co-op with Cobden this season and will gain senior Molly Ellis in its lineup.

Others expected to contribute are junior Chloe Gamber and sophomore Tobie Ray.

Similar to the boys’ team, the girls will have to travel farther to play because several area teams don’t have girls’ golf.

The A-J/Cobden team plays Thursday, today, at home against Goreville and Saturday at the Massac County Invitational.