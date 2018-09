Emma Ray won medalist honors with a score of 42 to lead host Anna-Jonesboro girls’ golf team over Goreville at the Union County Country Club course in Anna Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Goreville didn’t have enough players for a team score.

Sydnie Ray was next for A-J with 48, followed by Marlee Smith 52, Hannah Hileman 53 and Chloe Gamber 64.

A-J, 3-0, is scheduled to play Thursday, today, at the 9-hole A-J Invitational.