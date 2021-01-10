Home / Home
The Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division girls’ golf tournament was played Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Pine Lakes Golf Course in Herrin. Twenty-seven girls competed. A-J’s Marlee Smith placed first. A-J’s Maddi Hawk placed seventh. With their finishes, both A-J golfers earned all-conference team honors for 2021. Photo provided.

A-J girls’ golf team finishes third at division tournament

Fri, 10/01/2021 - 4:56pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team competed at the Pine Hills Golf Course at Herrin in the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

A-J finished in third place with a score of 413. Nashville won with a 380. Pinckneyville was second at 406.

A-J’s Marlee Smith won medalist honors with a 64.

The Lady Wildcats’ Maddi Hawk finished in 7th place overall with 101.

Other A-J finishers were Addi Hadley and Aly Hasty, each with 114; Reece Reynolds 116; and Tori Ralls 121.

In a three-team match played in Benton on Thursday, Sept. 23, A-J finished in third place. 

Harrisburg won the event and host Benton was second.

A-J’s Smith took third place overall with a 40. Hawk was next with 48, followed by Gabby Flores 53, Ralls 54 and Reynolds and Hasty with 58 apiece.

The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to compete Thursday, today, at the West Frankfort regional.

