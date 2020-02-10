A-J girls’ golf team wins conference title

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team won the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division Tournament championship at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carterville Tuesday, Sept. 22.

A-J 407, Nashville 414, Pinckneyville 439, Sparta 453, Carterville 457, DuQuoin 480.

Marlee Smith led the Lady Wildcats to the title with a first place finish with an 89.

“We were able to get Nashville this year,” A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “Last year, we lost to them by one stroke.”

A-J last won a conference championship during the 2007 season.

Mary Jane Cavaness was next for A-J with 99, followed by Madi Hawk 108, Kiersten Wright 111, Reese Reynolds 115 and Addi Hadley 142.

“The girls seem to amaze me every year,” Bierstedt said. “Marlee was a hard worker and the rest of them were, too.”

A-J, 9-1 overall, is scheduled to compete Thursday, today, at the Union County Country Club golf course in Anna against Goreville.