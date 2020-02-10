Home / Home
The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team took home the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division Tournament title. From left are coach Brandon Bierstedt, Reese Reynolds, Madi Hawk, Kiersten Wright, Marlee Smith, Mary Jane Cavaness, Addi Hadley and coach Steve Taylor. Photo provided.

A-J girls’ golf team wins conference title

Fri, 10/02/2020 - 12:19pm admin

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team won the Southern Illinois River-to-River Conference Mississippi Division Tournament championship at the Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carterville Tuesday, Sept. 22.

A-J 407, Nashville 414, Pinckneyville 439, Sparta 453, Carterville 457, DuQuoin 480. 

Marlee Smith led the Lady Wildcats to the title with a first place finish with an 89.

“We were able to get Nashville this year,” A-J golf coach Brandon Bierstedt said. “Last year, we lost to them by one stroke.”

A-J last won a conference championship during the 2007 season.

Mary Jane Cavaness was next for A-J with 99, followed by Madi Hawk 108, Kiersten Wright 111, Reese Reynolds 115 and Addi Hadley 142.

“The girls seem to amaze me every year,” Bierstedt said. “Marlee was a hard worker and the rest of them were, too.”

A-J, 9-1 overall, is scheduled to compete Thursday, today, at  the Union County Country Club golf course in Anna against Goreville. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

