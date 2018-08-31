A-J girls’ golf team wins twice

Emma Ray scored 46 to lead the Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ golf team to a win at the Union County Country Club golf course in Anna Tuesday, Aug. 21.

The Lady Wildcats won with a score of 209. Carterville finished with 216 and West Frankfort 251.

Marlee Smith was next for A-J with 53, Sydnie Ralls 54, Hannah Hileman 56, Chloe Gamber 58, Kamryn Glaso 62 and M.J. Cavaness 70.

Ray scored 44 to lead host A-J over Goreville Thursday, Aug. 23.

Ralls scored 47, Gamber and Smith 52 apiece, Glasco 67 and Cavaness 69.

A-J scored 195. Goreville didn’t have enough players for a team score.

A-J is scheduled to play again Tuesday, Sept. 4, at home against Nashville.