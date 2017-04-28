A-J girls’ soccer team goes 3-1 in recent play

The Anna-Jonesboro Community High School girls’ soccer team went 3-1 in recent action.

A-J 4, Massac County 0: Elle Basler scored two goals to lead the visiting Lady Wildcats to the win Monday, April 17.

MiKayla Bundren and Jaycee Pender each had a goal apiece for A-J.

Raegan Cruse, Pender and Emma Butterfield-Kocher each had an assist.

Goalie Chelsea Reinier had 11 saves with 8 shots on goal in the shut out.

A-J 2, Herrin 1: Cruse and Bundren had a goal apiece to lead visiting A-J to the win Tuesday, April 11. Lexa Sharp had an assist.

Reinier had 14 saves with 8 shots on goal.

A-J 7, Father McGivney 0: Cruse and Basler had two goals apiece to lead visiting A-J to the win Monday, April 10.

Butterfield-Kocher, Emilee Awbrey and Bundren each had a goal apiece.

Bundren had two assists and Basler and Pender had an assist each.

Reinier had 12 saves with 10 shots on goal.

Carbondale 5, A-J 0: Reinier had 20 saves on goal, allowing 5 goals on 11 shots.

A-J is scheduled to play again Saturday at Marion.